Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.69.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $193,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $282,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

