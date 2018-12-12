Coin2.1 (C2) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Coin2.1 has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin2.1 has a total market cap of $24,617.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007709 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00022749 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00264402 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00017850 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00001180 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto.

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

Coin2.1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.