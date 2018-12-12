Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644,660 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.63% of Colliers International Group worth $47,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,677.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

