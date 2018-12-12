COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY) and All-American Sportpark (AASP) Financial Contrast

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get COLRUYT SA/ADR alerts:

COLRUYT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. All-American Sportpark does not pay a dividend. COLRUYT SA/ADR pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for COLRUYT SA/ADR and All-American Sportpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLRUYT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All-American Sportpark has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and All-American Sportpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLRUYT SA/ADR $10.56 billion 0.93 $436.82 million $0.76 21.51 All-American Sportpark $2.02 million 1.65 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of COLRUYT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and All-American Sportpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -725.71%

Summary

COLRUYT SA/ADR beats All-American Sportpark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated a golf center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLRUYT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.