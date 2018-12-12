Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon Sells 7,636 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $282,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

