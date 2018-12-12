Comerica Bank Buys 3,859 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Control4 were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Control4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Control4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Control4 by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Control4 stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.29. Control4 Corp has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $61,970.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $260,495.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,411 shares of company stock valued at $963,685 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Control4 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Control4

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

