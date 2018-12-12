Comerica Bank Invests $800,000 in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Stock

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 50.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $378,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $913.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

