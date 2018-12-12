Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 14.55%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

