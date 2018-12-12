Comerica (CMA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Macquarie downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

CMA opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

