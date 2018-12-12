Cominar REIT (CUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

