Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $399,000 Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $28,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

