Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

