Communications Systems’ (JCS) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JCS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 62,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Communications Systems worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

