Comparing Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) & Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (VONOY)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 101.36% 15.79% 6.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cushman & Wakefield does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $6.92 billion 0.54 -$220.50 million N/A N/A Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $2.70 billion 8.53 $2.72 billion N/A N/A

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats Cushman & Wakefield on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

