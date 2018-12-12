Comparing EuroDry (EDRY) & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EuroDry and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

EuroDry currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 8.22% 3.54% 1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $19.15 million 1.08 $840,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 2.93 $124.00 million $1.51 24.75

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. EuroDry does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats EuroDry on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

