Comparing New York Times (NYT) & Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) and Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Tribune Publishing does not pay a dividend. New York Times pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of New York Times shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Tribune Publishing shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of New York Times shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tribune Publishing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Times and Tribune Publishing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Times $1.68 billion 2.53 $4.29 million $0.80 32.13 Tribune Publishing $1.52 billion 0.31 $5.53 million $1.08 12.19

Tribune Publishing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Times. Tribune Publishing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Times, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New York Times has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune Publishing has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York Times and Tribune Publishing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Times 0.79% 15.14% 6.89% Tribune Publishing 18.92% 6.90% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New York Times and Tribune Publishing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Times 1 0 2 0 2.33 Tribune Publishing 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Times currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given New York Times’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Times is more favorable than Tribune Publishing.

Summary

New York Times beats Tribune Publishing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,800 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, the company engages in the NYT Live business, a platform for its live journalism; and digital archive distribution, which licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets. Further, it develops mobile applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; and operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods, as well as offers digital marketing agency and other products and services. The New York Times Company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to 1,700 media and digital information publishers; and forsalebyowner.com, a national consumer-to-consumer focused real estate Website. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

