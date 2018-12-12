Comparing PriceSmart (PSMT) and Tesco (TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A PriceSmart 2.35% 12.07% 7.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tesco and PriceSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60 PriceSmart 0 3 1 0 2.25

PriceSmart has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.62%. Given PriceSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Tesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of PriceSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and PriceSmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.27 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.96 PriceSmart $3.17 billion 0.60 $74.32 million $2.43 25.72

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than PriceSmart. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PriceSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PriceSmart pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PriceSmart has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Tesco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

