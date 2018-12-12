Comparing Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) and Markel (MKL)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

78.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Markel does not pay a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.47 billion 1.52 $168.82 million $3.11 20.45 Markel $6.06 billion 2.43 $395.26 million $3.62 293.19

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,233.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Markel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.34% 11.62% 2.55% Markel 14.03% 9.72% 2.78%

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats Selective Insurance Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.