Comparing Standard Motor Products (SMP) and Adomani (ADOM)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Adomani does not pay a dividend. Standard Motor Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Adomani, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adomani has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 575.68%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.86% 12.78% 7.11% Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Adomani’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.12 billion 1.00 $37.97 million $2.83 17.65 Adomani $430,000.00 62.58 -$21.89 million ($0.33) -1.12

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Adomani on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands. The company's Temperature Control segment manufacture, remanufacture, and distribute replacement parts for automotive temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems, primarily under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACi, and Hayden brands. This segment provides new and remanufactured compressors, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, AC service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to large retail chains, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

