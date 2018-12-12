Comparing Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) & CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Yangtze River Port and Logistics alerts:

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $58.67 million 0.92 $6.32 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.98% -4.27% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 13.26% 5.82% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.