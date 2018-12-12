Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Noble Financial Analysts

Noble Financial set a $38.00 price target on Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.39 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,348,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth $16,379,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 15.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 308,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

