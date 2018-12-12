Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CMTL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,883. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

