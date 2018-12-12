Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,298 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RYAM opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $690.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.60.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, Chairman Paul G. Boynton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,834.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,500 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

