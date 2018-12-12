Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,560 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

