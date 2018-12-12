Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sasol Limited (SSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 387,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 37,578 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 280,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $5,652,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $5,894,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

