ConocoPhillips (COP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 85.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 101.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,825,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,689 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

