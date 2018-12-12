ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 146,880 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $71,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

COP opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

