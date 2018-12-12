ContractNet (CNET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ContractNet has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $508.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContractNet has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. One ContractNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContractNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02551729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00143610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00172693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.75 or 0.09134384 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029191 BTC.

About ContractNet

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContractNet is medium.com/@contractnetlabs. The official website for ContractNet is contractnet.com.

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContractNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContractNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContractNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContractNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.