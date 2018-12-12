Contrasting Caleres (CAL) and Exceed (EDSFF)

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) and Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Caleres alerts:

This table compares Caleres and Exceed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 3.21% 13.58% 5.96% Exceed N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Caleres shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Caleres shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Exceed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Caleres and Exceed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 4 3 0 2.43 Exceed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caleres presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Caleres’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caleres is more favorable than Exceed.

Dividends

Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Exceed does not pay a dividend. Caleres pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caleres and Exceed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.79 billion 0.46 $87.20 million $2.16 13.74 Exceed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Exceed.

Risk and Volatility

Caleres has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exceed has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caleres beats Exceed on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. Its retail shoe stores provide brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands comprising LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergie Footwear, Carlos by Carlos Santana, and Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Franco Sarto, Vince, Rykä, Bzees, Via Spiga, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that consist of Famous.com, AllenEdmonds.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, FrancoSarto.com, LifeStride.com, Bzees.com, ViaSpiga.com, FergieShoes.com, and CarlosShoes.com. In addition, it designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, the company wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories. As of March 13, 2018, it operated approximately 1,200 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Exceed Company Profile

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps. The company offers its products for the customers aging between 15 to 35 years through various distributors. Exceed Company Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.