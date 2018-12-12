Contrasting Sigma Designs (SIGM) & Pixelworks (PXLW)

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

This table compares Sigma Designs and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -8.77% -6.56% -4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks $80.64 million 1.55 -$4.17 million $0.10 34.10

Sigma Designs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sigma Designs and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 129.72%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Sigma Designs beats Pixelworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.