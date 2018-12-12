CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells $132,420.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $132,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $130,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $66,350.00.

On Monday, November 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $65,830.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $143,440.00.

On Friday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $130,140.00.

On Monday, November 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $305,735.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 22 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,412.40.

On Monday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 700 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $45,164.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $169,416.00.

CRVL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 26,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,538. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.53.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $148.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

