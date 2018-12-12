COSS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,467.00 (COSS)

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. COSS has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $48,467.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COSS token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and HitBTC. Over the last week, COSS has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COSS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.02573545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00146011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00178267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.80 or 0.09408499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028982 BTC.

COSS Profile

COSS’s launch date was March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. COSS’s official website is coss.io.

COSS Token Trading

COSS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COSS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COSS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.