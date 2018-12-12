Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 61019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Costain Group (COST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $315.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/costain-group-cost-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-315-00.html.

About Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.