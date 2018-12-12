Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $175.79 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

