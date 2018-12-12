CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

