CRCAM Nord de France’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 17th (EPA:CNF)

CRCAM Nord de France’s (EPA:CNF) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 17th. CRCAM Nord de France had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $48,750,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During CRCAM Nord de France’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CRCAM Nord de France Company Profile

Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Nord de France operates as a regional bank in France. It offers saving products; credit services; short, medium, and long term loans; and insurance products. The company provides its products primarily to individuals, businesses, associations, and farmers. Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Nord de France was founded in 1894 and is based in Lille, France.

