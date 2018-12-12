Credit Suisse AG Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Zendesk worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $87,586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 683.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 934,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 87,251.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 369.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 746,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 275.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 707,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,529,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,809,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

