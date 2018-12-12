Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $263.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $307.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a 1 year low of $187.03 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $871,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

