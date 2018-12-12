Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 52.91 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Simon Henry purchased 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

