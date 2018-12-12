Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.96.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $3,409,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $117,287.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,470.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,187. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

