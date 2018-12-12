Crestline Management LP Sells 3,077 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PS Business Parks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.87, for a total transaction of $197,195.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,605. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/crestline-management-lp-sells-3077-shares-of-ps-business-parks-inc-psb.html.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.