Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 649.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $90.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/crestwood-advisors-group-llc-raises-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.