Critical Analysis: Crailar Technologies (CRLRQ) and Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Crailar Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Crailar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crailar Technologies and Zumiez’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zumiez $927.40 million 0.51 $26.80 million $1.10 16.95

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Crailar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crailar Technologies and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crailar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zumiez 0 3 4 0 2.57

Zumiez has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Zumiez’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Crailar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Crailar Technologies and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Zumiez 3.62% 10.06% 6.93%

Summary

Zumiez beats Crailar Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crailar Technologies

Crailar Technologies Inc., a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries. The company develops CRAiLAR Fiber for textiles, which is flax, hemp, or other sustainable bast fiber available in various blends, textures, colors, and applications; and CRAiLAR technologies for the processing of cellulose-based fibers as a dissolving pulp for use in the additives, ethers, and performance apparel markets. It also focuses on processing CRAiLAR shive and seed products. The company was formerly known as Naturally Advanced Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Crailar Technologies Inc. in October 2012. Crailar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

