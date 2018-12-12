Critical Analysis: MeltroniX (MTNX) versus Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

MeltroniX (OTCMKTS:MTNX) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MeltroniX and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 23.74% 30.59% 26.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of MeltroniX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeltroniX and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.87 billion 3.14 $918.40 million $6.63 10.33

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MeltroniX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeltroniX and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeltroniX 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 12 16 0 2.52

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $102.70, indicating a potential upside of 49.88%.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MeltroniX does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats MeltroniX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeltroniX

MeltroniX, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (MeltroniX Solutions, Inc., Microelectronic Packaging of America, Inc., and MPI Place Holder, Inc.) are providers of Advanced Electronic Manufacturing Services, Products, Design, and Testing to high growth industries and applications including: Internet equipment; wireless/telecommunication; medical; satellites and military systems; and broadband communication and other electronic systems manufacturers. This is based on MeltroniX’s ability to develop and manufacture high-density packaging and interconnect microelectronic products. Currently, MeltroniX is placing renewed emphasis on military and space applications by leveraging its capabilities in offering devices which are radiation tolerant and qualified to military specifications.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

