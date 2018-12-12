Critical Analysis: MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) versus Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITSUBISHI CORP/S 5.20% 9.79% 3.80% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 7.66% 13.58% 8.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITSUBISHI CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum 1 5 4 0 2.30

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus price target of $94.22, indicating a potential upside of 25.75%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than MITSUBISHI CORP/S.

Dividends

MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MITSUBISHI CORP/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITSUBISHI CORP/S $69.85 billion 0.62 $5.05 billion $6.51 8.41 Reliance Steel & Aluminum $9.72 billion 0.54 $613.40 million $5.44 13.77

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum. MITSUBISHI CORP/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance Steel & Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats MITSUBISHI CORP/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise. It also manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, it distributes and processes carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe, tubing, and bar products. The company sells directly to large original equipment manufacturer customers, as well as to small machine shops and fabricators. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

