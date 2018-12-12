Critical Comparison: Carter’s (CRI) & Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Tandy Brands Accessories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.40 billion 1.13 $302.76 million $5.76 14.55 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tandy Brands Accessories does not pay a dividend. Carter’s pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carter’s and Tandy Brands Accessories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 5 4 0 2.44 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter’s presently has a consensus target price of $111.89, indicating a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 8.44% 33.05% 13.23% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carter’s beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, jewelry, cribs, paper goods, and hair accessories. The company's OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, bodysuits, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, footwear, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores, and Websites. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 466 Carter's and 131 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and 74 co-branded stores in the United States; and 179 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.