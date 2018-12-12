Critical Contrast: Flasr (FLSR) vs. Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flasr and Tupperware Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A Tupperware Brands 2 3 0 0 1.60

Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Flasr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flasr and Tupperware Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 0.75 -$265.40 million $4.84 7.21

Flasr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Flasr has a beta of -3.5, meaning that its stock price is 450% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Flasr does not pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands -8.73% -145.79% 16.80%

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Flasr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flasr

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

