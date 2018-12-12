Critical Review: Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) versus Asta Funding (ASFI)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asta Funding has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plumas Bancorp and Asta Funding, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Asta Funding 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Asta Funding does not pay a dividend. Asta Funding has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Asta Funding’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $37.23 million 3.26 $8.18 million N/A N/A Asta Funding $21.43 million 1.25 -$13.00 million N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Asta Funding shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Asta Funding shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Asta Funding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 27.96% 22.07% 1.72% Asta Funding -16.72% -1.01% -0.81%

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Asta Funding on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in the California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon, as well as 16 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

