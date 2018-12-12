CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on December 31st

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NYSE CCI opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. ValuEngine raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

