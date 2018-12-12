Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stake Decreased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,153 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Crown worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Crown’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stake Decreased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/crown-holdings-inc-cck-stake-decreased-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.